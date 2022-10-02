Watch CBS News
Local News

Do you have an evacuation plan in the event of a wildfire? One Colorado county wants to make sure its residents are prepared.

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents 00:35

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.

That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.

Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.

They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.