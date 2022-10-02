Do you have an evacuation plan in the event of a wildfire? One Colorado county wants to make sure its residents are prepared.

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.

That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.

Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.

They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.