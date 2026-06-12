Pre-evacuation notice issued for area north of Hayden, Colorado due to wildfire

A pre-evacuation notice was issued Friday afternoon for some residents in northwest Colorado due to a wildfire.

The County Road 80 fire broke out approximately 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 80, north of the Town of Hayden, prompting officials to warn nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if needed. The notice applies to all residences in the area of County Road 80 and County Road 70.

Pre-evacuation notice zone Routt County

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire has covered approximately 12 acres, and a helicopter has been dispatched to help with control efforts.

The wildfire began on private land around 2:53 p.m. The NIRC says they believe the fire is human-caused.