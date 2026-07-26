Pre-evacuation notice issued for town on Colorado's Western Slope as new wildfire sparks

Another wildfire has sparked on Colorado's Western Slope, prompting officials in Gunnison County to issue a pre-evacuation notice for nearby residents.

The fire broke out in an area near Almont and Lower Taylor Canyon on Sunday afternoon. All residents in Almont and the Lower Taylor Canyon to Highway 135 south to Roper Lane are under a pre-evacuation notice. The notice also includes the people at the Three Rivers Resort.

Shawn Mihaley

The Gunnison County Emergency Management Office said those under a pre-evacuation notice should be ready and prepare in case an evacuation notice is issued. The area is not under a voluntary or mandatory evacuation order yet, but authorities warned that conditions may change quickly and urged residents to assemble go kits and watch for emergency alerts.

Fire and law enforcement personnel are working in the area, and authorities asked those in the area to give them space to work safely.