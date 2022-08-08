New sign at Denver intersection honors life of Ethan Small, victim in DUI crash

A new sign in Denver honors the life of Ethan Small

A new sign is honoring the life of a man killed by a repeat drunk driver in 2019.

Ethan Small was hit at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Osage Street.

On the new sign, there's a plea: "Please don't drink and drive - In memory of Ethan"

It's a message his parents hope gets the attention of drivers and at the same time honors Ethan's life.

"Even in his short 28 years he left a legacy and it's now our responsibility to carry on his legacy, his spirit, his kindness, his generosity and that's what we're here to do," said Ethan's father Howard at the unveiling of the new sign on Monday.

Ethan's parents have worked with lawmakers to strengthen the state's DUI laws in the years since Ethan's death.