Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys

There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said.

The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way back after a break during the pandemic. Ultimately, the festival owners and the town couldn't see eye-to-eye about continuing in 2023 and it was scrapped.

The festival has hosted more than 20,000 people for its signature events like the coffin races. "Imagine St. Patrick's Day weekend in March and if we have 20,000 people, what that could mean for the town come to celebrate a Frozen Dead Guy," Franker said. "This is a super exciting opportunity for us."

She also told the board they are working with a promoter to bring in a big musical act.

Frozen Dead Guy Days originated more than 20 years ago in Nederland, during the mid-90s after the town became internationally known for a controversy over the storage of a frozen dead guy in a shed.

Norwegian Trygve Bauge brought the corpse of his grandfather, Bredo Morstøl, to the United States hoping the start a cryogenics lab.