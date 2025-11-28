Colorado town voted 4th best place across United States to spend Thanksgiving break with family

If you are looking for a place for you and your family to go for Thanksgiving break, you're in luck.

Estes Park just got voted the 4th best place to spend your Thanksgiving trip from Gunther Motor Company, as part of its Turkey Trails vote, which surveyed 3,000 people, asking them where is the best place to visit during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We were thrilled," said Rachel Oppermann, marketing director of Visit Estes Park, the town's tourism bureau. "Of course, we're biased and we think that about every season and holiday up here."

A 2024 Getty Images file photo shows an aerial view of the Colorado mountain town of Estes Park during Autumn Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

While planning your trip to Estes Park, consider taking a stroll down Elkhorn Avenue. This is where you can find amazing shops to purchase clothing, jewelry, and handbags. While taking a small break, hit up one of the food shops. You have great choices between burgers, fries, and ice cream.

Each business will appreciate you for stopping by.

"Every patron that comes in in the shops helps them be able to stay open year-round," Oppermann said. "It's a huge honor that people voted for us for the top place to visit for Thanksgiving."

Don't forget, while you are in Estes Park, to check out the Stanley Hotel. It offers historic and ghost tours, among other events. Visitors can also take a hike or a drive in beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park, with over 350 miles of trails to explore, as well as the iconic Trail Ridge Road and Bear Lake Road.

Estes Park is also offering six weeks of fun holiday events, focused on the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. You can find the full list here.