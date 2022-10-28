Banner Health nurse shares story of early detection for breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month, and as part of the month, a local health professional is sharing her story of how self-detection helped save her life. Erin Gronenthal, a family nurse practitioner for Banner Health in Larimer County, credits her life today to early detection.

Gronenthal first noticed something was off in February of 2020.

"I was sitting in bed with my husband and I had some breast itching. I went to scratch it and felt a lump," Gronenthal said.

She went to work the next day at Banner Health and discussed what she had found with some of her colleagues. She was ordered to receive a mammogram and ultrasound to see if her suspicions were accurate.

"What detected the cancer was an ultrasound," Gronenthal said. "I was diagnosed with stage two triple negative breast cancer. I was in shock. Never in a million years did I think I would be the one being diagnosed with breast cancer."

Gronenthal said she was thankful that her doctors, who happened to also work for her employer, were quick to respond and place her into treatment.

Oncologists at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner Gateway Medical Center treated her. She underwent months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and a hysterectomy as well as radiation and oral chemotherapy.

While the process was taxing, Gronenthal said she was thankful to still be alive.

"They told me if I waited to age 40, I was 37 at the time, I wouldn't be here to tell my story," Gronenthal said "That is tough, especially having a couple of kids at home. It is tough to think about. I consider myself lucky that I was able to finish treatment and can say I am cancer free now. That gives me excitement and hope for the future."

Thanks to a friend many of the staff members at Banner Health now wear shirts that continuously remind Gronenthal of the support she has within her office.

By sharing her story of early detection, and the importance of evaluations before the age of 40, Gronenthal said she hoped to inspire other women and men to be aware of the threat of breast cancer.

"If I can save just one person from a later stage breast cancer, that would be my dream," Gronenthal said.