Equipment malfunction blamed for incident at mine in Colorado mountains

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Emergency responders gather at mine in Colorado's Teller County
An equipment malfunction was blamed for an incident at the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Colorado's Teller County on Thursday. The mine is located in Cripple Creek which is about two-and-a-half hours from Denver, southwest of Colorado Springs.

Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine KKTV 11News

According to Teller County Sheriff's Office, the mine did not collapse. 

According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said they were responding as mutual aid for a situation at the mine after being dispatched at 1:15 p.m. Five engines and a drone responded.  

The mine's last public tour for the season was planned for this upcoming Sunday.  

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tour.  Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

According to the mine's website, it offers America's "Only Vertical Shaft Gold Mine Tour" where visitors can descend 1,000 feet underground. 

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is located at 9388 Highway 67 in Cripple Creek.

