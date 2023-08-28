Environmental Protection Agency denies two-thirds of claims for damages tied to Gold King Mine spill

EPA denies two-thirds of claims for damages tied to Gold King Mine spill

After one of the largest environmental disasters in Colorado's history, the majority of those who filed claims for damages discovered this month that their claims were denied.

Eight years ago this month, Colorado experienced one of its most severe environmental catastrophes. The Gold King Mine near Silverton discharged 3 million gallons of acidic water, turning the Animas River orange.

Nearly 100 people who filed for compensation recently received notifications, with two-thirds of them being rejected.

When the Gold King Mine was breached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, many people suffered significant financial losses.

Todd Hennis, the owner of the Gold King Mine, stated that his company's losses exceeded $47 million. The discharge of heavy metal acid mine drainage from an adjacent mine through the Gold King entry resulted in millions of gallons flowing downstream into the Animas River and impacting its users.

Hennis noted that the EPA's release of water from Gold King caused "some individuals' tourist seasons to abruptly end."

The EPA reached settlements with certain groups, multiple states and the Navajo Nation. However, numerous small businesses and individuals opted to file claims rather than lawsuits. Tom Knopick, co-owner of Duranglers Fishing, mentioned that their business "suffered significant losses and required extensive loans to survive the year."

This month, the EPA denied their claim, along with around 60 others, stating that it would only provide compensation for physical damage, not for loss of business. Hennis empathized with those who faced this disappointment, acknowledging that "nobody could fully recover their losses."

The EPA asserted that it is legally constrained in terms of compensation. Those who did receive compensation for their claims were awarded a maximum of $2,500.

Knopick summarized the entire ordeal by expressing extreme disappointment and anger. He and others whose claims were rejected now have six months to appeal in federal court.