Environmental Protection Agency finishes asbestos cleanup at former southern Colorado hospital destroyed in fire

The Environmental Protection Agency says it has completed a major cleanup of a contaminated site in southern Colorado after a fire destroyed a former hospital.

The former Lamme Hospital and abandoned residence in Walsenburg was destroyed in a fire in Oct. 2023. Using a Brownfields assessment grant, the Huerfano County Economic Development completed site assessments. In July, the county and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment asked the EPA for help with emergency response removal.

Environmental Protection Agency

"Cleaning up contaminated properties is essential to protecting human health and the environment, and it plays a critical role in community revitalization," said EPA Regional Administrator Cyrus Western. "By removing asbestos and debris from this site, EPA is reducing risks today and helping create a safer, stronger future for Walsenburg."

Cleanup began on Sept. 17 and was completed by Oct. 10. The EPA says it removed 1,520 cubic yards of asbestos-contaminated material and contaminated debris from the site, helping protect the nearby community. It used air monitoring to ensure asbestos fibers did not migrate off-site and disposed of the contaminated debris at a permitted landfill in Pueblo.

Environmental Protection Agency

"Huerfano County is grateful to the US EPA for their assistance cleaning up the old Lamme Hospital," said Huerfano County Board Chair Karl Sporleder. "This effort has removed hazardous materials from the property and marks an important step toward transforming this corner into a safer, more vibrant space for the community and downtown businesses."