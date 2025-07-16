Colorado city of Englewood reimagining what parts South Broadway will look like

The City of Englewood recently launched an effort to re-imagine what parts of South Broadway will look like. It's part of the South Broadway Revitalization Project which focuses on just over two miles from Jefferson Avenue to Belleview Avenue.

South Broadway runs through the heart of the city that lies just south of Denver, and that stretch of the road already features small local businesses, an arts district and community events. But those who work, live and play in the area want it to be more pedestrian-friendly and welcoming for people and businesses alike.

"It's not walkable for a number of reasons," said Ryan Kelly, the owner of Hum Furniture. "It feels like a lot like, almost like a highway. People are zooming past. It seems more geared towards cars getting to their next destination than serving the community around us."

Many added it often feels like a commuter stretch, especially in the area about a mile away from downtown Englewood.

"It can make walking here a little bit dicey. I've also noticed that this area of Englewood is not an area that people look at as a destination or a place to spend a lot of time," said Whitney Bradford, who opened Western Sky Bar & Taproom nearly four years ago.

Surrounding Bradford's business are some vacant buildings, some other small businesses and another bar across the street.

"This is a really good example of where there could be some more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure," said Bradford. "I don't know how many times I've seen people dart across Broadway to go from Western Sky to the Englewood Tavern, and it's pretty scary."

With the South Broadway Revitalization Project, the city hopes to make improvements by focusing on nine strategy areas, including safety, economic development and redevelopment.

The city has also created strategy groups, in which Bradford is part of several.

"I would also like to see some food options, a coffee shop, something like that, to where we can really try to become like a cohesive business community and support each other through this corridor," said Bradford.

"So, to get it done, we probably need a couple of destinations where communities that are surrounding it can come and enjoy," said Kelly. "If the city could do something like that, I think it would be amazing."

The project also includes adding more amenities and public art and hosting more signature events, with the overall goal of bringing more vibrancy to the area that some say is overlooked.

"That's something that I'm really excited about, and getting more people to be able to come together on this side of town and meet their neighbors and have a good time," said Bradford. "I'm excited to hopefully see some new businesses being enticed to the area, some more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, more greenery, a facelift and more color. I'm just really looking forward to this, this area kind of getting into their untapped potential."

The revitalization project is still in the early stages. The City of Englewood is now asking the community to weigh in and share their thoughts on the future of the corridor through community surveys and public meetings.

For more information about the project or to share your thoughts, visit engaged.englewoodco.gov.