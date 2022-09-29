Englewood Police arrest murder suspect running down street with a rifle after "shots fired" call

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Englewood

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Englewood

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Englewood

Englewood Police have arrested a man they say was running down a residential street with a rifle after responding to calls of shots fired.

The calls came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a man running west along Radcliff carrying a rifle. They took him into custody without incident before investigators found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once she's been identified and her family notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately provided.