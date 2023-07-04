Watch CBS News
Bomb Squad diffuses pipe bomb in Englewood neighborhood

By Ben Warwick

Englewood Police and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad responded to a home near Belleview Park Monday to diffuse a pipe bomb.

Officers first responded to the home on South Delaware Street near Belleview Park just after 1:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a suspicious incident. When they arrived, officers shut down the road and issued a shelter in place for houses nearby. 

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe. 

The Englewood Police SWAT team served a search warrant and collected items from the home. 

Englewood Police were called to the same home on June 29th regarding a possible explosive. At that time, two men admitted to making explosives in their garage. 

On June 27th, EPD was called to the same house where it was found that a large firework had been set off in the backyard. A third suspect was cited for that incident. 

