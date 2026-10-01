Free Denver concert uses music to engage young Latino voters

With the 2026 midterm election about a month away, a Denver organization is looking beyond campaign advertisements and political rallies to reach young and Latino voters.

As Colorado county clerks prepare to begin mailing ballots, Momento Presents is using music, art and culture to encourage young people to become more civically engaged.

A free house/EDM concert at Levitt Pavilion in Denver will take place Friday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. It's part of an effort to get people to register to vote.

Denver natives Uriel Espinoza and Rico Gomez started the organization with a mission of turning cultural events into opportunities for civic participation.

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"On average, every single election cycle, Latinos turn out 20% less than every other voter," Espinoza said.

Gomez said the group is trying to reach young people who may feel disconnected from traditional political spaces.

"Young people, especially, are disillusioned with the system," Gomez said. "And so it's no mystery why they won't show up to the polls or to something that's explicitly civic in nature."

Instead, Gomez said, the organization wants to meet people in spaces where they already feel comfortable.

"Our formula is to meet them where they're at and meet them in a place of celebration first and foremost as the vehicle to action," he said.

That formula will be on display at a free house and electronic dance music concert featuring artists including Bolo the DJ and Sonrisas.

Espinoza said nearly 7,000 people have signed up for the event.

"We're not leading with politics. We're leading with culture," he said.

Organizers say the event is nonpartisan. Between performances, attendees will have opportunities to learn more about civic participation and voting. Voter registration organizations, including HeadCount, are expected to be on site to help eligible voters register or update their information.

Gomez said the goal is to make civic engagement part of spaces young people already enjoy.

"What we're trying to do is make it so that where they congregate, where they like to be, things that bring them joy, are also spaces where they can become more civically literate and therefore more engaged and unlock their civic power," he said.

The group Sonrizas, a Latina DJ duo featuring Miranda and Daniela, will be performing. They're originally from San Antonio and have ties to Denver. The performers said music can also create connections that traditional political spaces sometimes cannot.

"Sometimes it can be a little intimidating with all the news that's going around right now, but I think it's really important to realize that change starts in your community, and that really does start with the vote," said Daniela Torres, a member of the duo.

Organizers say the event comes as issues including immigration and the economy remain part of the national political conversation and have generated concern among some Latino communities.

"We have to have our voices heard because if we don't exercise our voices, these fearmongering tactics are going to keep happening," one of the artists said.

Doors for the free event open at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is free. Get more information at levittdenver.org.