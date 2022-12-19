Energy Outreach Colorado helps people struggling to pay rising utility bills

By Gabrielle Cox

There's a non-profit to help Coloradans across the front range pay their energy bills. Energy Outreach Colorado is getting more calls for help than ever before.

One of those programs puts solar gardens in low-income communities. Kim Shields, the director of Energy and Solar Programs, says they've helped 1,200 households with this program.

CBS

"Our typical household that we help enroll will save 50% on their electric hill on an annual basis, so this will be over $500 a year for the average household," Shields says.

EOC helps communities at no cost to them. It helps families that are in 80% of the area's median income.

Other services include bill payment assistance, emergency heating system repair and energy efficiency upgrades.