GEO employee at Aurora ICE Processing Center who shot protester allegedly told police he only meant to scare her

In an interview with police, a GEO ICE detention center employee in Aurora says he didn't mean to hit the protester he fired at on Thursday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, protesters were present at the facility on July 16, and multiple detention center employees who were unable to enter the facility were parked along N. Nome Street. They say two women involved in the protest, including Emma Landis, approached the employees and began yelling derogatory terms at them. As they began walking away, police say one GEO employee, Brandon Booth, reportedly used his personal firearm and shot at them.

Brandon Booth Aurora Police Department

The APD says Brandon Booth told officers that as the two women walked past, they said, "We got your license plate, we're gonna run you down, we're gonna have people at your kids' school."

He added that the threat against his children caused his anger level to reach "a 15 out of 10," and he unzipped his crossbody bag to grab his firearm. He reportedly pointed it in the direction of the two women and said he aimed between them, intending to scare them. He fired one round, and the bullet struck Emma Landis in the foot.

According to Booth's arrest affidavit, an Aurora SWAT officer who was in the area and monitoring the protest witnessed the shooting. They say that Booth got in his vehicle and drove away right after the shooting, but was stopped and detained shortly after by SWAT officers.

CBS

Landis called 911 to report the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Booth was arrested and has remained in custody on a $500,000 cash surety bond since. He is facing seven counts, including second-degree attempted murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.