Injured protester shares story after shooting involving GEO ICE Aurora detention center employee

A woman who was wounded while protesting near the GEO ICE Aurora detention center on Thursday is speaking out about the shooting involving a detention center employee.

Thursday evening, Emma Landis was one of the people protesting outside of the GEO Aurora detention center when employees were arriving for work.

"We're protesting these people who feel threatened by it," said Landis.

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The Aurora Police Department said Brandon Booth was waiting in his vehicle along with other employees who were unable to access the facility for their work shifts because of the protesters. They reported that two women were involved in a verbal confrontation with the employees and took pictures of their vehicles before walking away. That's when the APD says Booth used his personal firearm and fired a single shot in their direction, striking one of them.

Landis says she remembers seeing people in their GEO uniforms, but one man was wearing something more.

"The guy had his gun in his bag, satchel thing over his chest, and was yelling at us as well. And we walked away. We were on the sidewalk, and we went across the street to get to the other sidewalk to continue to walk away. And as soon as I had my back turned, that was when he shot, and it hit my foot," said Landis.

Aurora police say Booth drove away from the scene but was later arrested nearby.

Brandon Booth Aurora Police

In a statement, a GEO Group spokesperson said, "We are aware that an off-duty Aurora ICE Processing Center employee was involved in a shooting incident. This individual has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement."

Booth is an employee of the GEO Group. The Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of ICE, stated that "No ICE personnel were involved in this incident."

Landis says after the shooting she was left to fend for herself.

"Instead of calling anyone or any of those people, putting any effort into helping me, they all left. I had to call 911 myself," said Landis.

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She says soon others who were nearby came to help her. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries and is now recovering at home. She says she's in a lot of pain but would do it again.

"100%, I will continue to advocate for this stuff. I will continue to. I got shot for it. Yeah, I care," said Landis.

She says she's frustrated that this happened but thinks no one should be afraid to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate.

"I want to see happiness and health and peace and calmness with everybody's lives and not, people shouldn't be worried to go out to the streets and be themselves," said Landis. "If you're frustrated about these things, if this stuff makes you upset, like actively do stuff."

The APD says Booth is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, felony menacing, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting.