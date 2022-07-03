Emotions running high one week after Roe v. Wade overturned

It's been over a week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Coloradans are continuing to show up in protest. On Saturday, hundreds marched through downtown Denver with hopes of protecting the rights of people who may travel to the state to have an abortion.

Abortion right supporters protest in Denver one week after Roe v. Wade was overturned. CBS

"We're fighting for what other states don't have," said Ali Siler, who was out protesting. Her friend Harley Quintana echoed a similar sentiment, telling CBS4, "I'm angry, disappointed... the world shouldn't be like this, every woman has a right, it's their choice, it's their body."

In Colorado the right to have an abortion is still legal, and despite the SCOTUS decision those laws will remain unchanged. But the state is likely to see an increase of people traveling here for abortion services, which is way advocates are now calling on Gov. Polis to issue executive orders to protect those who may do so, like authorizing funds for abortion clinics and prohibiting the sharing of medical records without of state law enforcement.

"This is not only an attack on women, but trans people, health care all across the board, this affects not just women but everyone," said Teddy, who was protesting. "We need to be out here, we need to be militant about it in order to get change made."

Abortion rights supporters call for out-of-state women to get services in Colorado. CBS

A fight that advocates said will continue until something changes.

"All of our surrounding states don't have those laws, and we are calling on Gov. Polis to act now, to ensure that when people come to Colorado they won't be turned away because we have a lack of capacity, or limited resources," said Alexis Moncada, an organizer with the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We're gonna be out here as much as possible, we're gonna do as many different tactics to make sure that the governor hears us, to make sure that the whole nation hears us and Joe Biden hears us, and the Supreme Court hears us."

CBS4 reached out to opponents of abortion rights for this story but they did not get back to us by deadline. CBS4 also reached out to the Polis' office on the demands of these advocates, but as of yet, have not heard back from his office.