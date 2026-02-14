Emotional support cat returned to Colorado school after woman mistook it for stray, took it home

A working barn cat and emotional support animal for a Colorado community school has been returned after a woman says she mistook him for a stray and took him home earlier this week.

"I adopted Monty, must've been February of last year," said Charlie Kahn, Environmental Education Coordinator at Westgate Community School in Thornton. "We are right next to kind of a trash facility, so we get a lot of mice in the area. We've had barn cats in the past, [but] it had been a little bit, so we adopted him from Boulder Humane Society as a working cat."

However, Monty is more than just "pest control" for the barn. He quickly became a member of the Westgate family.

"When we first discovered I had autism, I was just really drawn to cats and still am right now, and Monty is just amazing," said Logan Hisscock. "He really just means a lot to me."

"At recess time, he runs out to the playground because he knows what time the kids come out for recess and [it's] also emotional regulation for a lot of our students," said Kahn. "So, any kids who are having a hard day, they might get to come out for a Monty break to pet them, and who wouldn't want that?"

This week, however, students and staff quickly noticed Monty wasn't at his usual post at the barn or waiting to greet kids at recess.

"I started getting really worried," said Kahn. "That's when we checked the cameras and figured it out."

Surveillance captured three people next to the barn Sunday night. At one point, a woman can be seen picking up Monty and taking him in a white suburban.

"[I was] pretty frustrated and scared that something would happen to Monty. Our kids adore Monty, and he's such a good emotional support animal for our kiddos," said parent Tessa Mcaleer.

"I was heartbroken," said Logan.

The Westgate community quickly put the word out through social media, which garnered tons of tips, and eventually, a big break for the students and staff at school.

"oh gosh, I cried," said parent Meag Hisscock.

On Friday morning, the school's resource officer followed one of those tips and was able to reunite Monty with the school.

"I had Monty in my arms, and everyone was crying, and it was a huge celebration," said Kahn.

Thornton Police tell CBS Colorado this catnapping was an alleged misunderstanding, and the person who took him thought he was a stray.

"No one's ever taken Monty before, but I think there's a huge difference between regular cats and barn cats, and I think there's a common misconception about what that looks like," said Kahn. "Barn cats are cats that live in barns, [or] at farms, and they provide pest resistance. They're catching rats and rodents. A stray cat is not microchipped, [and] they' would be wandering around with no purpose."

A near catastrophe for a community that now serves as a reminder for people to take the right steps if they come across an animal.

"I don't think we can find another barn cat like him. The best thing is to bring him to a shelter or somewhere where they can scan a microchip," said Kahn.