Emergency project to mitigate wildfire risk begins at site of Colorado coal mine fire

Changing conditions at the site of a coal mine fire in Colorado have prompted state officials to begin an emergency project to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.

The Black Diamond Mine in Rio Blanco County has been burning since the 1930s. The coal seam fire, located approximately one mile northwest of Meeker, has been managed over the years to address hot spots and concerns.

Smoke rises through a vent at the site of the Black Diamond Mine. 2024 Mine Fire Inventory report. Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety says that recent assessments have shown conditions that heighten the risk of wildfires at the site.

According to the 2024 Mine Fire Inventory, a new area of activity has developed, with multiple high-flow-rate vents along the top edge of a 40-foot-tall cliff. Some of those vents reportedly extend away from the cliff face into vegetated areas where dead and dying trees were spotted.

2023 aerial and thermal UAV imagery of vents at the Black Diamond Mine. 2024 Mine Fire Inventory report. Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety

According to the CDRMS, there is evidence of increased surface temperatures. With the formation of ground fractures and the dry vegetation due to persistent drought, the division saw a need to take proactive measures.

"Ongoing drought conditions have reduced soil cohesion, allowing more oxygen to circulate through fractured ground, which can contribute to underground combustion processes. These combined factors increase the potential for ignition if vegetation remains in place," said the CDRMS.

On Monday, crews began a project to remove 1.5 acres of trees and grasses in the area. This will reduce the amount of fuel available to burn and will create a space that is easier to defend against potential wildfires.

They also plan to construct a 1.3-mile access route, giving first responders faster, easier access to the site in case of an emergency.

"DRMS underscores that this work represents an important first step in a longer-term strategy," the division said. "By taking preventative action now, the agency aims to reduce future risk, maintain safe access, and support ongoing monitoring and future mitigation of the underground coal mine fire."