Emergency blood supplies are way down. Organizations are urging people to donate if they can.

Blood supplies have fallen drastically since the start of the summer and Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects and donates blood, warns it could get worse as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

The organization is calling for more generous donors to make sure patients at hospitals around the state and country can get the care they need.

"We really don't want doctors to have to make those tough decisions on whether or not they have to do a surgery or they have to postpone a surgery because the units aren't there for them to perform the surgery that they need," said Brooke Way, communications manager for Vitalant.

Right now, the organization is experiencing an emergency shortage of blood, Way said. Since the beginning of summer, blood supplies have shrunk by nearly 50%.

It's all due to several factors, including the continued postponement of blood drives due to COVID-19. It's also summer and people are busy this time of year.

Currently, reserves for every blood type are low, especially type O, the universal donor and often the first type of blood a surgeon grabs in a critical situation.

"Right now, we like to have four days of all types on our shelves at all times. We're seeing a one-day supply of type O right now," Way said. "We're asking everyone who's eligible to come in and give blood if they're able or tell their friends and family to come in if they're able as well."

One thing that could help the situation is more people are now eligible to donate blood after the Food and Drug Administration recently lifted its deferral for people traveling to France, Ireland, and the U.K. who are at risk of mad cow disease.

If you are considering donating blood, Vitalant urges you to schedule an appointment rather than show up. There are nine donation centers in Colorado.