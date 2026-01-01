Watch CBS News
Eliza, born just after midnight, thought to be first 2026 New Year's baby born in Colorado

Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat
Hospitals across Colorado are putting out names and photos of their first babies born so far in 2026 and there's already a front-runner for the likely firstborn.

Eliza, who was born at 12:21 a.m. at AdventHealth Castle Rock, could be the first baby to have been born in Colorado in 2026.

At 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Eliza was welcomed to the world by her parents Anna Marie and Filippe and older sister Olivia.

By 9 a.m., the hospital said it had five babies so far on Thursday morning: "The team has been busy!"

