Elephant at Denver Zoo enjoying fall fun by smashing pumpkins

Duncan, the Denver Zoo Alliance's Asian elephant, got into the fall spirit this weekend by enjoying a special treat.

Duncan the Asian elephant stops on a pumpkin. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The Deevy family donated a giant pumpkin to the zoo, which Duncan happily stomped and smashed before taking a bite. In a social media post, the zoo shared a video of Duncan having messy fun.

The zoo is also holding its special Halloween event: Boo at the Zoo.

The after dark trick-or-treat event features nine candy stations, cryptid creatures and costumed characters, a fall market with treats and treasures, and, of course, animals. It runs Fridays through Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (except on Halloween night).