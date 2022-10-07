Watch CBS News
Elementary student could be charged after bringing gun, ammo to school

An elementary school student could face charges for bringing a handgun and a magazine of ammunition to school. It happened at Evans Elementary School in Colorado Springs this week. 

The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation. The school has not confirmed the age of the student but anyone age 10 and older can face criminal charges in Colorado. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it appears the student only wanted to show the gun to their friends and had no intention of using it. 

"I don't know what led up to this child possessing that handgun, whether it was a parent or guardian not storing it safely, it if was stolen," said El Paso County Sheriff's Sgt. J. Garrett. 

The student was arrested for unlawful possession of a gun and booked into a youth services center. 

October 6, 2022

