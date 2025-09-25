Following RV explosion and fire, Denver neighbors seek closure of micro community Elati Village

Neighbors living next to Denver's Elati Village micro community are asking the facility in the city's Golden Triangle area be shut down or moved "immediately" after an RV parked outside the facility burst into flames during the night of Sept. 11.

"It woke me from my sleep," said a woman who lives in a condominium complex immediately adjacent to the micro community. She said she heard a series of explosions which preceded the RV being engulfed. The woman, who represents the owners of 22 condominiums, asked that her name not be used as she feared reprisal from residents of the micro community.

Pictures and videos of the RV explosion and fire show a singed propane tank in the wreckage. No one was injured in the incident.

According to a Denver Fire department report on the incident, someone in the RV "fell asleep with torch on and caused clothing to lite(sic) on fire." The department sent four apparatus to the incident, which the fire department called "unintentional."

"These incidents keep getting worse and worse and we have concerns someone is going to be seriously hurt," she said.

The 44 pallet homes for the homeless opened near the corner of Elati Street and 14th Avenue in 2024. After a year and a half, some neighbors say they have had enough of threats from the Elati Village residents, open drug use, trash and a series of incidents that they believe make the neighborhood feel less safe.

"There's a safety incident at least once a month here," said the neighbor.

"We want the site relocated or removed. It can't be here anymore, it's just too dangerous," she said.

City records show first responders have been at the micro community 70 times since the start of 2025 for incidents ranging from overdoses to disturbances.

The neighbor said the RV was spotted illegally parked outside Elati Village days before it blew up, with residents of the micro community interacting with whoever was inside the RV. Those sightings prompted communications with city officials asking that something be done. In one email to a city councilman dated the day before the RV fire, residents wrote, "We're seeing a spike in vehicle encampments along the block. We've had issues with one RV that was camped out for 3 days in a parking spot reserved for Elati Village staff. We've contacted the mayor's team, DPD and ROWE(right of way enforcement)but haven't seen an improvement." The email went on to say, "We could use some help here. At this point the vehicle should probably be towed."

The next night the RV burst into flames.

In a letter to Denver Mayor Michael Johnston, nearby residents said Elati Village has diminished their quality of life and safety and said, "the current approach is dangerous and unsustainable. Every safety concern we initially had has materialized over and over. The site must be closed or relocated immediately."

Derek Woodbury, Director of Marketing and Communications for for Denver's Department of Housing Stability, said "The RV referenced did not belong to anyone staying at the micro community and there is nothing to suggest this is anything more than an isolated, unfortunate incident." He said after getting complaints about the RV, city staff immediately asked police to check for the vehicle, but that the RV had been moved. Woodbury said the city has seen "a very low number of 311 calls and there was not a single 911 call at the site in all of the last month."

While Woodbury said the city wants the site to be a good neighbor, the neighbors next door say "When we have reported issues, we've repeatedly failed to see action from the city."

Woodbury indicated it was unlikely the site would be moved or closed down.

"Elati Village plays a key role in helping individuals transition from the streets to housing," wrote Woodbury. "The Mayor's proposed 2026 budget calls for continued operation of the majority of the All in Mile High communities, including Elati Village."