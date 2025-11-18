As popularity of high powered e-bikes spikes in Colorado, Arvada officials focus on education for riders

Arvada is the latest Colorado community to respond to a spike in both high-powered e-bikes and electric dirt bikes hitting the streets with some safety messages.

"There's a lot of confusion," Arvada Police Commander Kelly Sheehan said.

Sheehan and other first responders say many people don't understand who and what is allowed on the road.

"There are some where if it's a high-enough wattage, it's considered a motorcycle, and they are operating without a valid license," he said.

File photo of a rider on the Cherry Creek Trail in downtown Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images



Many of the rules relate to power.

"This is one right here is a class 2 e-bike, which means it has a motor of 750 watts or less and goes a maximum of 28 mph," said Arvada Police Department spokesperson Chase Amos.

Amos says anyone can ride them.

"There's no age requirement for this," he said. "A 10 year old could be on the street with this."

And more and more, they are.

"Recently, we've seen a big uptick in kids riding them around at all times of the day, especially on weekends in the summer," Ian Mattice, the safety and medical officer for Arvada Fire, said.

Matice says they're seeing more accidents involving those young riders.

"Usually it's whether they're trying to do stunt tricks or getting hit by a vehicle, or kind of losing control of it," he said.

Medical and injury prevention experts with Lutheran Medical Center stress the importance of using the right safety gear.

"Making sure that you have the right helmet for the right e-bike. With the different speeds, you need different helmets," Rochelle Flayter, director of trauma services at Lutheran Hospital, said.

Together, they hope the more information they share, the safer the roads will be for everyone.

For more information, visit a special section of arvadaco.gov or facs.org.