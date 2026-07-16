Troopers teaching Colorado parents, kids differences between e-bikes and e-motorcycles

Colorado State Patrol is warning parents to be careful of the e-bike or e-motorcycle you buy for your children. Not only are these vehicles dangerous to ride without proper training, but you could be fined if you are not following the law.

Troopers say every jurisdiction and county has their own set of rules.

Many parents are finding it confusing to know the differences between e-bikes and e-motorcycles. Here's how you can spot the differences:

e-bikes

• You must be able to pedal it to engage the motor or propel the bike. Think of it like a traditional bicycle with a battery that boosts your pedaling.

• Under Colorado law, legal e-bikes cap their motor assistance at 20 mph (with pedals/throttle) up to 28 mph (with pedals only). Their motors are typically 750 watts or less.

• Because they are treated like bicycles, e-bikes can usually go on bike paths, streets, and multi-use trails.

• You do not need a driver's license, registration, or insurance to ride one. However, cities may have specific helmet and age rules.

Boy in the mountains with his e-mountain bike Getty Images/iStockphoto

e-motorcycles

• It only has foot pegs to rest your feet, just like a standard gas-powered dirt bike. The motor does all the work using a hand throttle.

• These vehicles have powerful motors (often 1,000 to well over 3,000 watts). They can reach speeds from 30 mph to over 60 mph.

• Because they are motorized vehicles, you cannot ride them on sidewalks, bike paths, or standard hiking trails. In many places, they are restricted to private property or off-road vehicle parks.

• To ride an e-moto on a public road, you need a valid driver's license or motorcycle endorsement, vehicle registration, and insurance. The vehicle must also be street legal with mirrors and turn signals.

• Riders must also be 16 years or older to operate.

Both the e-bike and e-motorcycle cannot be ridden on highways or other people's private property. Troopers say these are things parents need to teach their children before purchasing them.

"We want to make sure parents are buying their kids the proper ones and ensure they are following the rules and regulations set in place," said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "This will ensure they are safe, but they are also not getting in trouble while just trying to commute using them."

Troopers say kids riding these vehicles without proper insurance or protection can receive citations. In many cases, the fines can go directly to their parents.