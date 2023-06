Eastbound lanes of US 36 closed at Wadsworth Boulevard due to crash

Eastbound lanes of US 36 closed at Wadsworth Boulevard due to crash

Eastbound lanes of US 36 closed at Wadsworth Boulevard due to crash

Eastbound lanes of US 36 are back open at CO 121/Wadsworth Boulevard after a crash Friday evening.

#US36 eastbound: Crash cleared at CO 121/Wadsworth Boulevard. https://t.co/jXRegVcqZ7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 2, 2023

Traffic was being diverted onto the Wadsworth Boulevard off-ramp.

The closure of all eastbound lanes was due to a crash.