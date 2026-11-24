Firefighters rushed to a burning semi on I-76 near Sterling early Tuesday morning. According to the Sterling Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the semi fire just after 5 a.m.

Sterling Fire Department crews rushed to a burning semi on I-76 early Tuesday morning. Sterling Fire Department

Once firefighters arrived near mile marker 124, they found a semi with a fire in the rear axles that had spread to the chain belt on the trailer. The driver had already disconnected the tractor from the trailer.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office closed the interstate to allow crews to put out the fire. The semi driver was evaluated on scene by a medic unit for minor injuries.

The Sterling Fire Department responded to a burning semi on I-76 early Tuesday morning. Sterling Fire Department

What caused the fire is being investigated.