Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed west of Denver after dump truck rollover, spill

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed west of the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon. A dump truck rolled over and spilled asphalt just before 2 p.m.

CDOT

The closure is from Exit 254 Genesee to Exit 256 Lookout Mountain.

Alert: Eastbound I-70 near the Lookout Mountain (mm254) exit is shut down right now. A dump truck rolled over and spilled asphalt. Several other cars involved. CDOT has been called to help with cleanup. pic.twitter.com/pDoLZ275XS — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 21, 2024

The driver of the dump truck was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office tweeted that several other cars were involved, at least five, but it could be up to seven vehicles. The Colorado Department of Transportation has been called to help with cleanup.

Jeffco Sheriff's Office

What happened leading up to the rollover and spill is being investigated. Part of eastbound I-70 reopened around 4:30 p.m., but a partial closure was still in effect.