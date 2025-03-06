Watch CBS News
Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado mountains during semi recovery

By Jennifer McRae

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in the Colorado mountains on Thursday while crews conducted a semi recovery. The lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 168 and Exit 171 during the recovery. 

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 167 and Exit 171 during the semi recovery on Thursday. Eagle County

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said it would be an extended closure that began Thursday morning. All traffic will be detoured onto Highway 6 between those exits until the recovery is complete. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route or check COTrip.org for updates. 

