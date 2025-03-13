Eastbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 reopen in Wheat Ridge after deadly crash

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours in Wheat Ridge Thursday morning after a deadly crash. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Ward Road and all lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed from West 32nd Avenue to Ward Road. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto 6th Avenue during the crash investigation and clean up. There were traffic backups in the area.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. with two cars involved in the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler in the car was rushed to the hospital and police said the child is expected to recover.

Police said they have a suspected DUI driver in custody and the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was on the wrong side of the highway.

Those lanes of I-70 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.