Eastbound lanes of C-470 closed at I-70 ramp near Lakewood

A semi rollover crash closed the eastbound I-70 ramp to eastbound lanes of C-470 near Lakewood on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the ramp was closed and traffic was being diverted away from the crash site.

The closure is causing significant delays in the area. Rooney Road was also closed.

Eastbound lanes of C-470 were closed near Lakewood on Thursday morning. CDOT

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route due to the crash and closure.

What happened leading up to the semi rollover is being investigated.

The Colorado State Patrol has joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at the crash scene.