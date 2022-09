Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Exit 288 or US 40 Colfax Avenue near Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. A cement truck rolled over.

The driver asked to be taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the rollover.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash at Exit 288 - US 40; Colfax Avenue. https://t.co/3EDdCG2AZY — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 20, 2022

The tow truck is on its way. It is unclear how long the closure will last.