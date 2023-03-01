East High School students taking matters into their own hands to address gun violence

The reality for East High School students is changing.

"It's scary coming in every day not knowing what's going to happen," said Julia Knox, a sophomore at the school and a member of East Students Demand Action.

But violence continues to plague the area around East with the school receiving threats just last week. While it was determined to be a hoax, the incident left many students rattled.

Two weeks ago, a fellow classmate was shot while sitting in his car outside the school. And this all comes nearly six months after two other teens were hurt in a shooting at the nearby Carla Madison Recreation Center.

"Kids getting shot outside of their own school is not something that should be happening, anywhere," said sophomore Clara Taub, and co-president of the group. "People are becoming numb to this. We need to make sure this is not a normalcy, it's not something that we become used to."

Now those like Taub, Knox, and other members of the group are taking matters into their own hands, by hosting a gun violence summit on Wednesday and another event on Friday. The student-led group was created just a year ago because of the increase in violence close by. Tuesday night faculty at the school were set to host a safety meeting because of the violence, but it was postponed because of scheduling conflicts.

"I know, as well as all the other students, we just want to feel safe, just want to have a normal experience in high school, and that hasn't been the case with lockdowns," said Knox. "I know everyone just wants a different reality."

Knox and Taub hope these acts of protest by them and their peers will wake up the adults around them, who they say should be protecting them.

"You need to listen. Our voices need to be heard," Knox said.

Both students believe that gun legislation needs to be passed, and that faculty and community members need to push for real change regarding student safety.

"Something needs to happen about this," Taub concluded.

Wednesday's Gun Violence Summit starts 4 p.m. and is open to the community. Fridays event is at 8:05 a.m. in front of the school. It's also open to the community. For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/eaststudentsdemandaction/