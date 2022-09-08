Watch CBS News
Local News

2 juveniles hurt in shooting on Colfax near Carla Madison Rec Center

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigate shooting near Carla Madison Rec Center
Denver police investigate shooting near Carla Madison Rec Center 00:21

Two juveniles, both male, were hurt in a shooting in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. They were rushed to the hospital. 

Police clarified that there were two people injured when during the initial investigation, officers said there were three people hurt. 

colfax-shooting.jpg
CBS

The shooting happened near the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax and Josephine. Colfax Avenue was closed between York and Columbine during the investigation. 

colfax-shooting-1.jpg
CBS

Police did not provide any information as to what led up to the shooting. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles. Crime scene tape was blocking the road between the recreation center and the 7-Eleven across the street. 

This week, the City of Denver opened the recreation centers as cooling centers to the public on Wednesday and Thursday because of an extreme heat wave. It is unclear whether the shooting is related. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.