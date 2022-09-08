2 juveniles hurt in shooting on Colfax near Carla Madison Rec Center

Two juveniles, both male, were hurt in a shooting in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. They were rushed to the hospital.

Police clarified that there were two people injured when during the initial investigation, officers said there were three people hurt.

The shooting happened near the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax and Josephine. Colfax Avenue was closed between York and Columbine during the investigation.

Police did not provide any information as to what led up to the shooting. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles. Crime scene tape was blocking the road between the recreation center and the 7-Eleven across the street.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of E. Colfax Ave. 3 people were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Colfax is closed between York and Columbine. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Ui9SthRrMu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 7, 2022

This week, the City of Denver opened the recreation centers as cooling centers to the public on Wednesday and Thursday because of an extreme heat wave. It is unclear whether the shooting is related.