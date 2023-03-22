East High School releases students following shooting of two faculty members

Denver Public Schools started to release students from East High School just before noon, hours after a student shot two faculty members inside the school.

Parents and caregivers can reunite with their students at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their car and are free to go. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. DPS tweeted "We are working with RTD to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home."

There is a large police presence at the school, which is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade in downtown Denver near City Park. The school has more than 2,500 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students were allowed to access their belongings in their lockers before leaving the school, according to parents.

Cars lined up about noon Wednesday as about 100 parents waited to be reunited with students. There was a large gathering of parents waiting for students across from the East High School campus.

A search was underway for the suspect who ran away from the school after the shooting.