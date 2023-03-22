Watch CBS News
Local News

East High School releases students following shooting of two faculty members

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Denver Public Schools started to release students from East High School just before noon, hours after a student shot two faculty members inside the school.  

east-high-students-1.jpg
CBS

Parents and caregivers can reunite with their students at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their car and are free to go. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. DPS tweeted "We are working with RTD to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home."

12n-kcnc-newscast-wednesday-clean-feed-frame-51065.jpg
CBS

There is a large police presence at the school, which is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade in downtown Denver near City Park. The school has more than 2,500 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students were allowed to access their belongings in their lockers before leaving the school, according to parents.  

blumer-lu15-presser-and-east-high-frame-66723.jpg
CBS

Cars lined up about noon Wednesday as about 100 parents waited to be reunited with students. There was a large gathering of parents waiting for students across from the East High School campus. 

A search was underway for the suspect who ran away from the school after the shooting. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.