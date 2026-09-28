East Colfax businesses in Denver hope to capitalize on improvements following Bus Rapid Transit project

It's been two long years of Bus Rapid Transit construction for many businesses along East Colfax, and those that were able to survive are now hoping to reap the benefits of the project.

CBS

"Today is the first day, basically, of the rest of our lives here on Colfax," said Frank Locantore, the executive director of the Colfax Business Improvement District.

Locantore knows just how much businesses in the area have been looking forward to this moment - when construction is over and buses are carrying passengers along Colfax. That officially began Monday.

"For the last two years businesses have been hitting their head against the wall," Locantore said. "Today, they've stopped hitting their head."

Locantore is now hopeful better days are ahead.

"It's a real testament to the strength of these businesses that they've been able to weather it for the last two years," Locantore aid. "Now, it's time for them to reap the benefits of this improved street."

Some businesses are leaning on grants to help improve their stores to attract more customers, and the timing couldn't be better.

"They've taken a hit to their revenue, so they haven't had the extra finances to do any types of improvements on their own property," Locantore said.

The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District, along with others that represent the area and several businesses, was recently awarded grants from the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. The public agency is issuing around $1 million in Community STAND (Stabilization Tool Assisting Neighborhood Development) grants to invest in "the people and organizations that serve as the backbone of Denver's neighborhoods."

Businesses such as La Abeja will now be able to replace shattered window fronts, and the Great Wall Chinese restaurant will be able to install much needed equipment.

"They've been in desperate need of a boiler and HVAC system that has just been broken," Locantore said.

SAME Cafe will also be able to improve its outdoor patio space.

It's still the same East Colfax with the same charm, but with a little more optimism for the future. The community has come together to create Anything Can Happen on Colfax, a series of events and activations over the course of the next few months with the goal of bringing more people back to the area.

"Now, the real proof will be how do people return to the area," Locantore said.