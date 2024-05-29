East 285 on-ramp to West 470 closed after rollover crash involving truck
East 285 on-ramp to West 470 closed after a rollover crash involving a truck.
The department posted a message on X that a truck rolled over and dumped its load onto the road, causing the ramp to close.
There were only minor injuries reported in the crash and the ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on this incident.