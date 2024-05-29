Watch CBS News
East 285 on-ramp to West 470 closed after rollover crash involving truck

By Kasey Richardson

East 285 on-ramp to West 470 closed after a rollover crash involving a truck. 

The department posted a message on X that a truck rolled over and dumped its load onto the road, causing the ramp to close. 

There were only minor injuries reported in the crash and the ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on this incident. 

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 2:58 PM MDT

