Earthquake in San Juan County measures 3.6 magnitude, felt in Ophir
An earthquake measuring 3.6 in San Juan County was felt Friday morning in neighboring San Miguel County, specifically in the town of Ophir. The quake was measured about 7 a.m. Friday between Silverton and Rico.
It was felt in Ophir with rumblings and reports of a loud noise. A second earthquake of 2.2 magnitude was documented about 8 a.m.
There are no injuries or damage reported. San Miguel Sheriff's Office deputies checked with residents in and around Ophir after the first quake was reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.