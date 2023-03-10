Watch CBS News
Earthquake in San Juan County measures 3.6 magnitude, felt in Ophir

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An earthquake measuring 3.6 in San Juan County was felt Friday morning in neighboring San Miguel County, specifically in the town of Ophir. The quake was measured about 7 a.m. Friday between Silverton and Rico. 

It was felt in Ophir with rumblings and reports of a loud noise. A second earthquake of 2.2 magnitude was documented about 8 a.m.

san-miguel-sheriff.jpg
San Miguel County

There are no injuries or damage reported. San Miguel Sheriff's Office deputies checked with residents in and around Ophir after the first quake was reported. 

Earthquake near Silverton: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude at around 7am in San Juan County (between Silverton and Rico)...

Posted by San Miguel County Sheriff - Colorado on Friday, March 10, 2023
First published on March 10, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

