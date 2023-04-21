Earth Day celebrated at Castle Rock preschool with ladybugs release

Earth Day is Saturday but some preschoolers in Castle Rock were celebrating a little early. They decided to dress up like ladybugs and release the little guys into the Merryhill Preschool schoolyard on Friday morning.

CBS

It was the chance to teach the students that ladybugs are a natural pesticide because they feed on other insects that could harm the health of gardens.

The students wanted to count all the ladybugs- but there were so many!

CBS

"It's very fun getting the ladybugs," said student Elijah. "It's a lot... I couldn't even count them when I got them."

School administrators said they believe there is an importance of making sure their students explore nature at an early age.