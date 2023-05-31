Early turnout up slightly in Denver runoff election

A week before election night in Denver and the ballots are starting to hit the boxes.

Early numbers show turnout in the runoff election for mayor and several council seats is slightly up compared to previous elections.

"I wanted to make sure my ballot got turned in," one Denver voter told CBS Colorado. "Too many people have fought and died so that we could vote."

"I ride by here when I commute so I told my wife I'll do it on my way home, that way we don't have to mail it or go find a ballot box," another voter said.

According to Lucille Wenegieme, a spokesperson for the Denver Clerk and Recorders Office, the turnout at end of the day Tuesday was around 15%.

It may sound low, but she says its up compared to previous elections.

"Looking back at the last four municipal elections, we are just a little bit higher than those. We were at about 9% this same time for the April election, so definitely seeing folks at least turning in their ballots earlier," she said.

Wenegieme believes there may be increased interest in this election, pointing to required debates, as part of Denver's fair election fund as potentially playing a role.

"Voters really wanted to see discourse among the folks who are going to be receiving that public funding and so we think that part of that conversation, part of that discourse may have contributed," Wenegieme said. " We are just excited to see folks engaged, interested and hopefully that reflects in turnout."

Those who have already cast their vote had their own message for Denver: "Vote. It's too important for the city."