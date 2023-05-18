Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston fire off questions to one another during a Denver Mayoral debate

Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston stood just feet from each other during the CBS News Colorado studio to talk about the city's homelessness, crime, youth violence, growth, the Broncos stadium and more during a debate for Denver mayor exclusively on CBS News Colorado Wednesday night. The debate happened as ballots are in the mail in Denver right now.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd began the debate by asking about what the city should do with the unhoused. And the candidates have differing views. Mike Johnston said that criminalizing the homeless is not the answer, "No one in Denver should be homeless and we know what works here." He suggests combining the city owned property to build tiny homes and converted motels along with swapping land with RTD and Denver Public Schools to get the unhoused in dwellings. Yet, Denver's city real estate division told our Shaun Boyd that none of the more than 2,000 city-owned properties are suitable.

Kelly Brough said, in some cases, "We can't allow people to fend for themselves." Brough said it's a regional problem and that seven mayors in the area endorsed her approach of getting people off the streets. "The vast majority want to get to safer sites," Brough said. She says locations must adapt to the homeless, "We don't have the right ones ... like we don't have enough for women, we don't have enough for couples, or families, people with pets or partners."

On crime, Brough talked about convening a regular meeting of leaders across the city including the police chief, district attorney and others to tackle crime. But when moderator Shaun Boyd asked if they'd just continue to point fingers at each other, Brough said, "I think you also get the accountability as mayor to say — here we believe the problem is and where we need to change."

At one point, Brough and Johnston fired off questions to each other. Brough asked, "How do we know when you are telling the truth?" She suggested that Johnston took credit for mass COVID-19 testing at COVID check when a woman who worked on the program said that she did the work. Johnston highlighted his work with COVID check during the pandemic but didn't directly answer the question. Johnston then suggested Brough opposed raising the minimum wage. "I don't know why you think $26,000 a year would be too much to pay someone in Denver, when we know that's not enough to live in Denver?", Johnston asked. Brough answered she didn't oppose it. And as mayor she would represent the people of Denver to make sure they get the wages they need so they can live in Denver.

CBS News Colorado invited community members to also ask questions of the candidates, including about crime. Brother Jeff Fard with Brother Jeff's Cultural Center asked, "What is your safety plan for shootings that are occurring within the city of Denver which you will have authority and policy governance over?" Johnston said, "The best way to keep a gun out of the hand of a 17-year-old is when that person is 12 to help that person find their passion and purpose." He also said the city needs more intervention and would like to see community policing return. Brough said she too would take a community approach, for example, suggesting to open up rec center for free in the summer. Brough would also like too see stricter gun laws. Johnston said of the gun debate, "You'll lose friends over it."

Suzanne Arkle, a small business owner in the Lowry neighborhood asked, "What are your plans or vision to improve upon economic opportunities specifically within the small, minority and women-owned businesses community and workforce?" Johnston said he'd work with outside investors to get businesses support. Brough said she'd include working with schools to develop apprenticeships and develop career plans for would-be workers.

Cllaro, the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization, partnered with CBS News Colorado for the debate. It said preliminary data shows that Denver Public Schools is more segregated than ever and asked what is the city's role in addressing segregation in DPS? And what can you as Mayor do to address gentrification that is contribute to school segregation? Brough said, "Our city is overall not as diverse. Our city is growing whiter and wealthier and I just don't think that is sustainable for us." She suggests building homes on publicly owned parking lots to keep people in their communities, and she suggested the city should promote the construction of ADUs so people can stay in their neighborhoods. Johnston agreed affordable housing is key, especially of residents of color. Johnston said the city and the school district should work together to make school integrated.

The candidates both were asked if they had talked to the new Broncos ownership about the possible renovation of Mile High Stadium or build a new stadium somewhere outside Denver. Brough said, "It's not Denver without the Broncos, and it's not the Broncos without Denver." And she hoped voters would get a say. Johnston said he'd like to see a new stadium on the west side of town, "Over my dead body would they leave the city of Denver."