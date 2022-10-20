CSP, E-470 launch campaign to keep workers safe during widening project

Colorado State Patrol is launching its "Slow Down, Stay Alert in Work Zone" campaign to keep crews working along a stretch of E-470 safe.

CSP says, too often, drivers are speeding through cone zones, so troopers are teaming up with E-470 to keep the construction crews along a stretch of E-470 from I-70 to 64th Avenue safe. This is all happening during a widening project on E-470.

CBS

The speed limit was reduced from 75 miles per hour to 65 miles per hour. CSP is also increasing patrols in the area on the lookout for speeders.

Troopers want to remind drivers about Colorado's move over law. Currently, the law applies to first responders, tow truck drivers and maintenance workers. When lights are flashing, passing drivers are required to move over one lane, or slow down to 20 mph under the speed limit.

AAA is now hoping to expand the law to include any driver stopped or stranded on the side of the road. It hopes these new efforts are a step in the right direction to save more lives.

"If you think about it, everybody's at risk," said Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado. "So just making it the law, so that everybody has to move over a lane or slow down, it's much easier to enforce."

AAA says they have been working with lawmakers for several months and expect it will not only be discussed when the legislative sessions start in January 2023, but that it will pass.

Construction along this stretch of E-470 is expected to be completed in 2025.

