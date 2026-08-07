E-bike rebates are back in Colorado to help keep the air clean, reduce traffic congestion

A popular rebate program for e-bikes is back in Colorado to help people save money while reducing emissions and traffic congestion. Gov. Jared Polis teamed up with the Colorado Energy Office on Thursday to announce the relaunch of the popular E-bike Rebates later this month.

According to the CEO, the initial e-bike rebate initiative launched in the summer 2023 and wrapped up in spring 2025. The office said that more than 8,000 Colorado residents saved more than $9.75 million on e-bike purchases.

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This relaunch is designed to help more than 2,800 eligible Colorado residents over the next year, thanks to $3 million in funding from the Community Access Enterprise.

Colorado residents with a household at or below 80% of their county's median income could qualify for the standard rebate of $1,000.

"Getting more Coloradans on e-bikes is one part of this larger strategy to get Coloradans where they need to go while saving them money and ensuring cleaner air," said Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office Executive Director.

"E-bikes are fun, convenient, reduce traffic congestion, and help Colorado meet our bold clean air and climate goals. I am excited to build on our momentum from a successful initial round of e-bike rebates to offer more savings to Coloradans choosing to purchase an e-bike. Colorado is leading the way by innovating to reduce pollution and give Coloradans more options to get where we need to go efficiently and safely. E-bikes are the future and I look forward to more Coloradans taking advantage of these money-saving rebates," said Polis in a statement.

The first round of registration for the rebate opens on Aug. 24 and closes one week later on Aug. 31.