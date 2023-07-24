Watch CBS News
Durango police search for truck after hit & run, Medina Alert issued

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Durango police are looking for two suspects and a pickup truck in connection to a hit and run. A statewide Medina Alert was issued in the case over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday near 3rd Street and 8th Avenue in Durango and a motorcycle rider was seriously hurt.

The pickup is described as a 2020 grey Ford F-150. The license plate was from Arizona and the plate number was XFA9BM. 

The truck should have front end damage and missing front license plate bracket.

