Durango police search for truck after hit & run, Medina Alert issued

Durango police are looking for two suspects and a pickup truck in connection to a hit and run. A statewide Medina Alert was issued in the case over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday near 3rd Street and 8th Avenue in Durango and a motorcycle rider was seriously hurt.

The pickup is described as a 2020 grey Ford F-150. The license plate was from Arizona and the plate number was XFA9BM.

The truck should have front end damage and missing front license plate bracket.