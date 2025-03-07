Dumb Friends League rebrands as Humane Colorado after 115 years

An organization dedicated to rescuing pets in Colorado for the last 115 years has rebranded as Humane Colorado.

Formerly known as the Dumb Friends League, Humane Colorado said its new name better reflects the organization's commitment to advocacy, education and caring for pets and their people. In a statement Friday, Humane Colorado said, "While the name has changed, Humane Colorado's mission to end pet homelessness and animal suffering remains steadfast."

Founding of Dumb Friends League Humane Colorado

The Dumb Friends League was founded in 1910, but Humane Colorado said the outdated term "dumb" caused confusion. They explained the term referred to animals that way because they cannot speak like humans, but the organization wants to be a "compassionate and forward-thinking advocate for pets and their caregivers."

"The new name honors our rich history while representing who we are today and the meaningful impact we make as leaders in animal welfare in Colorado and across the country," said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of Humane Colorado. "This evolution is a natural step forward, reflecting our continued dedication to innovation in sheltering, rehabilitation, veterinary care and community programs."

Humane Colorado

Humane Colorado's rebranding came after several years of research and collaboration between the board of directors and branding experts. They said the organization remains committed to serving animals and their caregivers.

"We are excited to enter this new chapter with a name that fully encompasses our mission and values," said Janice Kercheville, Chair of Humane Colorado's Board of Directors. "This rebrand reflects the input of community members, donors, staff, and volunteers who helped shape a name and identity that will carry us into the next century of our work."