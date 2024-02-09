Warning issued before Super Bowl weekend in Colorado: Don't drink and drive

You can expect thousands of people planning to head to bars and restaurants to watch the big Super Bowl game on Sunday. For many Coloradans celebrating, it involves drinking alcohol. For some, it is way too much. Law enforcement agencies across the state want to remind everyone that they will be out patrolling all weekend long and making DUI arrests.

CBS

"When it comes to big events like this, we are definitely going to have a bigger presence on the roads," Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. "Unfortunately, we have way too many people that are out there and not listening to us, so they will meet us and they will go to jail."

Colorado State Patrol says that won't be your only issue. A conviction means you could have your vehicle impounded, potentially lose your license and have to pay at least $10,000 in court fines and fees. The Agency tells CBS Colorado they are tired of seeing people lose their lives for someone who decided to make a selfish decision to drink and drive.

"It doesn't matter if it's 10 miles or it's 10 feet, you shouldn't be getting behind that wheel if you've been drinking," Cutler said.

Cutler says he hates having to put people in jail, but it is better than the alternative.

"I would rather see that happen to somebody than you kill somebody," Cutler said. "I would also rather see before all that happening, you are taking the right steps and making sure that you aren't going to be drinking and driving no matter what happened. If you care about that person at all, whether it's a family friend or relative, it's also your responsibility to make sure that they get home safe."

If you see a friend or family member that is drinking too much, make sure to take steps that keep them from driving.

CBS Colorado reached out to local agencies to see if any of them are offering discounted rideshares over Superbowl weekend. C-DOT and RTD tell us they don't have any rideshare discounts for Super Bowl weekend. RTD tells CBS Colorado they already lowered their fares systemwide at the beginning of the year.