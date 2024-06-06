DUI vehicular homicide suspect in Colorado jail after deadly crash in Lakewood

DUI vehicular homicide suspect in Jeffco jail after deadly crash in Lakewood

DUI vehicular homicide suspect in Jeffco jail after deadly crash in Lakewood

DUI vehicular homicide suspect in Jeffco jail after deadly crash in Lakewood

Police in Lakewood arrested a suspect after a deadly crash on Wednesday morning. Investigators said that Ilya Slavin was traveling eastbound on West Colfax Avenue when he collided with an Audi at the Garrison Street intersection just before 6 a.m.

Ilya Slavin Jefferson County

Slavin's truck then rolled over into a nearby shopping center where it struck another vehicle.

The driver of the Audi, Beth Bargas, 65, of Lakewood, died at the scene. Her 47-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Investigators said that Ilya Slavin was traveling eastbound on West Colfax Avenue when he collided with an Audi at the Garrison Street intersection on Wednesday morning. CBS

Slavin, 37, remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing DUI vehicular homicide, DUI vehicular assault and several other charges.

Lakewood Police Investigating Fatal Crash



6/6/2024

LK24-018170



A Centennial man is in jail after allegedly causing a crash that killed one woman and injured another.



On 6/5/24 at approximately 5:54 A.M., 37-year-old Ilya Slavin (DOB: 3/11/87) of Centennial was traveling… pic.twitter.com/h4mE8cTF9B — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) June 6, 2024