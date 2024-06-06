Watch CBS News
DUI vehicular homicide suspect in Colorado jail after deadly crash in Lakewood

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Lakewood arrested a suspect after a deadly crash on Wednesday morning. Investigators said that Ilya Slavin was traveling eastbound on West Colfax Avenue when he collided with an Audi at the Garrison Street intersection just before 6 a.m. 

Ilya Slavin

Slavin's truck then rolled over into a nearby shopping center where it struck another vehicle. 

The driver of the Audi, Beth Bargas, 65, of Lakewood, died at the scene. Her 47-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. 

  Investigators said that Ilya Slavin was traveling eastbound on West Colfax Avenue when he collided with an Audi at the Garrison Street intersection on Wednesday morning.

Slavin, 37, remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing DUI vehicular homicide, DUI vehicular assault and several other charges. 

