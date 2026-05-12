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Man facing DUI, drug charges after road rage incident in Northern Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly hit another person's car during a road rage incident in Northern Colorado on Monday night.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Evan Traxler allegedly threw items at another person's vehicle, then struck the vehicle with his own in the 4100 block of Meadow Lark Road near Fort Lupton.

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Weld County Sheriff's Office

A deputy responding to the call reporting the road rage incident spotted a GMC Yukon matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. The deputy said they noticed the Yukon weaving between lanes and pulled the vehicle over.

While talking with the driver, later identified as Traxler, the deputy determined that he may be impaired and placed him under arrest.

Traxler is facing multiple charges in connection with both incidents, including:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal mischief
  • Failing to drive in a single lane
  • Driving while under the influence
  • Possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle
  • Possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle
  • Not having proof of insurance

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